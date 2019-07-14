Steadfast Capital Management LP Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Position by $223.67 Million; As Vector Group LTD (VGR) Market Valuation Declined, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (VGR) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 263,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,511 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 297,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 956,029 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 47.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Ltd Liability holds 12,023 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp invested in 269,814 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.85 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 75,547 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 111,081 are held by Hl Financial Ser Limited Liability Company. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 523,543 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 87,735 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0.87% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.63M shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth LP has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny owns 5,206 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 46,332 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 12.39 million are owned by Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.50 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr Repstgashs by 7,900 shares to 64,300 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) by 99,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VGR’s profit will be $14.10M for 23.98 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Vector Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

