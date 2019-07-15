Steadfast Capital Management LP Lifted Citigroup (C) Position by $223.67 Million; Stock Rose; Mfa Finl (MFA) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Increased Its Position

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 11.89M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 788,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89M, up from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 645,809 shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 4.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.50 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 661,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

