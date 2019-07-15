Steadfast Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Netease (NTES); Focused Wealth Management Stake in General Electric Co (GE) Upped as Stock Rose

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 118,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.79M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $257. About 293,453 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 29.83M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afms Cl D Rtg On GE Comm’l Mtg Corp. Series 2005-C1; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SENIOR UNSECURED AT BAA3, ON ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH GE TRANSPORTATION; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE REVENUE-CYCLE, AMBULATORY CARE AND WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE UNIT FROM GE HEALTHCARE FOR $1 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GEâ€™s Lynn workers told to ‘prepare for strikeâ€™ after labor deal rejected – Boston Business Journal” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE posts highest close in four months after Paris star turn – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why General Electric Stock Jumped 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Could Shorten – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, GE, and Boeing Strike a Deal That Could Only Happen in Paris – Barron’s” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields And Co Limited Company invested 0.42% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 188,872 shares. First Bancorporation Communications Of Newtown holds 166,641 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Triangle Securities Wealth holds 29,278 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 68,557 were reported by American Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 98,613 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 710,143 shares stake. Capstone Financial Advisors owns 22,924 shares. Trustmark National Bank Department invested in 27,544 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.57% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 2,310 were accumulated by Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability. Doliver Advisors Lp invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mount Vernon Associate Md accumulated 77,200 shares. Provise Mgmt Gru Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 18,279 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 6,042 shares to 10,042 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 14,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,067 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Willscot, Square, Martin Marietta, NetEase and Tactile – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About NetEase, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTES) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NetEase, Inc (NTES) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, NTES – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.19 million shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $100.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).