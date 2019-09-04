Steadfast Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lifted Its Holding by $15.48 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66 million, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company's stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29M, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 5.51 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by:

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13,329 shares to 183,176 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,993 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 111,446 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 250,943 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma has 19,516 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lindsell Train Limited accumulated 8.87 million shares. First Republic Inv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 150,000 are held by Kepos Capital Limited Partnership. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 95,225 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 159,954 shares. Philadelphia owns 33,101 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 2.13M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 3.89M shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Com holds 367,452 shares. Korea Invest stated it has 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by:

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.23 million shares to 8.13M shares, valued at $224.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 661,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 3,865 shares in its portfolio. Burke And Herbert Bank And Company holds 30,539 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Lc holds 216,072 shares. Swedbank has 5.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.23 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 628,998 are held by Meyer Handelman Communications. Allstate Corporation holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 596,693 shares. Laffer Invests accumulated 0% or 112,366 shares. Texas Bank Tx stated it has 4,114 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Principal Fincl Group reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based South Texas Money Mngmt has invested 3.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lynch And Assoc In reported 155,107 shares stake. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.94% or 40,391 shares.