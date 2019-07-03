Steadfast Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX); As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Declined, Holder Acropolis Investment Management Has Lowered by $338,884 Its Stake

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 20,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.27M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.15M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 199,345 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.08 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.67 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Investment And Retirement Gru owns 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,759 shares. Yhb Advsrs Incorporated invested in 25,715 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability reported 741,772 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp has 71,699 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 145,500 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Focused Investors Limited Liability Corp reported 480,500 shares stake. Cap Int owns 19.08 million shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 427,291 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 494,966 shares. Cap Impact Advsr invested in 13,021 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Mad River holds 0.3% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Na owns 9,498 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.82% or 2.59 million shares in its portfolio. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 6,815 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 2.32M shares.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $634.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 7,112 shares to 90,124 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.19M shares to 3.55M shares, valued at $100.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 4.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 940 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Grandeur Peak Glob Llc invested in 312,546 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 3 shares. Spark Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.2% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 35,100 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 4,888 were accumulated by Etrade Mgmt Limited Co. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.11% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 15,814 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Co invested in 2,380 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 175,190 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 12,773 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 14,158 shares.

