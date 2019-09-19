Steadfast Capital Management LP Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) Lifted by $23.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Dodge & Cox Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $34.92 Million as Shares Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 262,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31.36M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20B, down from 31.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 25.66 million shares traded or 5.37% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 660,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 5.79 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.21M, up from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 748,037 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3.07 million shares to 22.59M shares, valued at $3.71 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 830,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 52,345 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $278.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,058 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

