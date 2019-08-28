Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; ANDREW PELLER LTD CLASS A ORDINARY SHARE (ADWPF) Shorts Raised By 17700%

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp acquired 52,888 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 2.67M shares with $314.66M value, up from 2.62M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $135.21. About 10.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out

ANDREW PELLER LTD CLASS A ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ADWPF) had an increase of 17700% in short interest. ADWPF’s SI was 17,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17700% from 100 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 14 days are for ANDREW PELLER LTD CLASS A ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ADWPF)’s short sellers to cover ADWPF’s short positions. It closed at $10.67 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.11% above currents $135.21 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 67,100 shares to 247,640 valued at $52.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 58,116 shares and now owns 1.44 million shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18.86M were reported by Eagle Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gfs Advisors Limited has invested 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.57% or 330,164 shares. General Invsts, New York-based fund reported 400,686 shares. Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri has invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.45 million shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 2.8% or 84.89M shares. Waverton Limited holds 9.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.48 million shares. 6,662 are owned by Capstone Incorporated. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,665 shares. Focused Investors Limited Liability reported 1.18M shares or 6.1% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 3.69M shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy Assocs has invested 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 3.25% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory owns 3.29M shares.