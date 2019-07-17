Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $33.81 Million as Market Value Rose; Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Spruce House Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $50.15 Million as Shares Declined

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 852,459 shares traded or 59.97% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.71M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.15M, down from 13.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 9.03 million shares traded or 40.85% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GTT Communications Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Brookfield Infrastructure To Buy Genesee & Wyoming – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Expectations – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GTT to Acquire KPN International – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Da Davidson Comm has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Conning reported 228,274 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate accumulated 2.90 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 43,142 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital owns 1,262 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Qs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 135,364 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 3,786 shares. Brinker holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 42,735 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 1,302 shares. Citigroup reported 0.05% stake. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 0.01% or 1,293 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 563,884 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20,693 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $274.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 118,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 30.65 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.