Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $38.61 Million as Stock Value Rose; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding Maintained by Westwood Management Corp

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $495.45. About 970,964 shares traded or 44.66% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 164,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 382,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.07 million, down from 546,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.2% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 42,443 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated stated it has 497,782 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,148 shares. 1,965 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 5,516 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 316 shares. Rampart Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 2,291 shares. Murphy Management accumulated 2,795 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 354 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bartlett Lc owns 540 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,100 shares to 11,150 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc. by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,300 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 58,445 shares. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership holds 288,421 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 67,459 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership owns 419,533 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. 4,516 were accumulated by Doliver Limited Partnership. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,363 shares. National Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) accumulated 17,160 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 75 are owned by Mcf Advsrs Llc. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp owns 355 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 1.83% or 138,267 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Argent Capital Limited holds 3.44% or 399,704 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 0.9% or 39,465 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20,693 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $274.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 118,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.