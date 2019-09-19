Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Market Value Rose; Boston Scientific (BSX) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 49,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 985,444 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276.76 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $293.45. About 178,689 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 114.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 116,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 217,697 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.36 billion, up from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 3.24M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.38 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,397 shares to 252,037 shares, valued at $54.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 260,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 23,194 shares to 35,641 shares, valued at $806.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 8,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,677 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

