Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Trimmed By $8.48 Million Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake; Ipg Investment Advisors Lowered Pultegroup Com (PHM) Stake By $1.72 Billion

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 54,686 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 856,469 shares with $133.46 million value, down from 911,155 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $32.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83M shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased Pultegroup Inc Com (PHM) stake by 27.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 61,520 shares as Pultegroup Inc Com (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 164,519 shares with $4.60B value, down from 226,039 last quarter. Pultegroup Inc Com now has $8.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 2.98 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 111.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autodesk: Buy Some Now, Some Later – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Group Incorporated LP owns 1.60 million shares for 5.28% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 52,700 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 18,257 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 5,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,580 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 159 shares. Legal General Public Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Prudential Public Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,169 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In owns 8,910 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Glob Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 1.94% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 267,327 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 1,110 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 5,389 shares in its portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Evercore. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Evercore. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited reported 1.74 million shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 253,295 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 3.74M shares. Earnest Lc accumulated 157 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 12,615 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Korea holds 50,315 shares. British Columbia Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 113,057 shares. Moreover, Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 1.05 million shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.89% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 643,850 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Bessemer Group reported 475 shares stake. 2.20M are owned by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Mednax Inc Com (NYSE:MD) stake by 46,100 shares to 182,640 valued at $4.96 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Ultra Petroleum Corp stake by 120,000 shares and now owns 130,000 shares. Spdr Portfolio S P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) was raised too.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.80 million for 8.71 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform”.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Homebuilders tumble as June existing home sales slide – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PulteGroup, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.