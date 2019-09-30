Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Raised Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $5.63 Million; Bulldog Investors Has Trimmed Its Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Holding by $946,888

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 118,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,517 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 271,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 38,991 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 82,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325.09M, up from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 547,329 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of America De invested in 34,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Dakota Wealth holds 67,881 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 1,400 were accumulated by Us Bank De. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Cambridge Inv Advsr accumulated 0% or 12,048 shares. 38,440 are held by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co. Karpus Mngmt has 4.67 million shares. Sit Invest Associate holds 1.1% or 4.07 million shares. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.42% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Reilly Financial Advisors Lc owns 1,284 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12,588 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 0.01% or 3.92M shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,971 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Acquisition by 62,000 shares to 154,984 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gordon Point Acq by 139,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Source Capital Inc (NYSE:SOR).

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Weakening U.S. Shale Activity Stresses International Relevance – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum – An Optimistic Alternative To Whiting Petroleum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Antero Resources: Appalachian Profits – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pricing Keeps A Leash On Keane Group’s Margin, But Industry Forces May Ease Up – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cheniereâ€™s Corpus Christi facility ships first LNG cargo – Houston Business Journal” on December 11, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. Stock May Be Your Best Bet for Natural Gas – Investorplace.com” published on February 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chesapeake Stock Can Be Rescued by Exports – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Projects Lurks But Market Fistfight Is Inevitable – Forbes” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group invested in 0.01% or 41,047 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Raymond James And, Florida-based fund reported 131,361 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.43M shares. Invest Advsr accumulated 6,470 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The Colorado-based Shine Advisory Serv has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 492,463 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 11,298 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 20,000 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York owns 27,820 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2,933 shares. Capital Advisers accumulated 5,655 shares or 0% of the stock. Barnett & Incorporated stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 49,725 shares to 985,444 shares, valued at $276.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.