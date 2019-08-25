Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Valuation Declined; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position Maintained by Smith Salley & Associates

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 12.71M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.15M, down from 13.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 8.26M shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 1,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 33,716 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 32,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.76 million shares traded or 21.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.61 million shares to 4.61 million shares, valued at $286.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.09% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.02% or 1,200 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kentucky Retirement invested in 52,945 shares. 96 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Valueworks Llc has invested 1.23% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). M&T Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Yorktown Mgmt Research accumulated 0.37% or 40,000 shares. Daiwa Secs reported 47,981 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 24,024 shares. Allstate Corp holds 168,664 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.9% stake. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 329,425 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 65,710 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 12,828 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 34,635 shares to 18,153 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 13,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,711 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.19% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.45% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 11,235 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 2.17 million shares or 0% of the stock. Monetary Incorporated invested in 1.76% or 16,225 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.48% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 187,991 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 8,090 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 1.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 233,616 shares. Marvin Palmer holds 5.14% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 24,100 shares. Centurylink Investment Management holds 6,796 shares. State Teachers Retirement has 624,534 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 775,103 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.37% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Lc holds 1,507 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And invested in 445,292 shares.