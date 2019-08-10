Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lowered Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position; AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Capital Agency had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. See AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $17.5000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $16.5000 Initiates Coverage On

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 24.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 331,237 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 1.04M shares with $255.26 million value, down from 1.37M last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $25.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $295.72. About 391,265 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M

Among 6 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. Oppenheimer maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust invested in 7,579 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 1,281 shares. 14,605 were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office. 9 are held by Advisory Alpha Limited Co. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 9,280 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.08% or 7,581 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). New York-based Steadfast Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 4.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sei Invs accumulated 0.04% or 51,696 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Llc stated it has 7 shares. Valley Advisers Inc has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America owns 247 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “We Bought This Preferred Share From AGNC – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, NII Slips – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AGNC Investment Corp.: Average Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 312,442 shares or 109.14% more from 149,396 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) owns 114,261 shares. Prudential Plc accumulated 41,760 shares. Rech And reported 200 shares stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.02 million activity. Another trade for 114,102 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Kain Gary D.