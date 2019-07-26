Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lowered Autodesk (ADSK) Stake as Shares Rose; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Stake In Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Was Lifted

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 153.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 107,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 177,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 835,668 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 54,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 856,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.46 million, down from 911,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 474,853 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 32,871 shares. Guardian Communications accumulated 2,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.00M shares. Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.42% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ftb Advisors holds 843 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd accumulated 75,287 shares. V3 Capital LP owns 200,673 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 1,067 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fmr Limited Co accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0% of the stock. Harber Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.49% or 308,205 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested in 36,204 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0.06% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 6.58M shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo briefly spikes on report of offer at $30/share or more – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 13,647 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,981 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. 37,460 were accumulated by Maverick Capital Ltd. Oppenheimer Asset reported 59,176 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 301,094 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants holds 6,830 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl accumulated 21,061 shares. 662 are owned by Manchester Management Limited Company. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 207 shares. Moreover, Southpoint Cap Advisors Limited Partnership has 3.31% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mufg Americas Holdings invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc stated it has 545,189 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 6,000 were reported by Fairfield Bush &. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory LP has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Btc Management reported 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tru Department Mb Bank N A invested in 0.01% or 339 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 127.28 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 118,623 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $274.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 352,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.