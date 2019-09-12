Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $126.92 Million; As Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Declined, Janney Montgomery Scott Upped Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 7.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411.82 million, up from 5.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 2.51 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 12,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 64,892 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, up from 52,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.78. About 1.45M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 497,085 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $210.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 15,263 shares to 28,374 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valero Will Eventually Reward Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NuStar opens valves to more Permian oil, refined products – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.