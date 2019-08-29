Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Increased Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $2.48 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose While Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Decreased Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.01. About 552,439 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 20,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 2.27M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.15 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 517,120 shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett invested in 10,107 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Stifel has 0.5% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 722,812 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc stated it has 14,617 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 4,500 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ubs Oconnor accumulated 50,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 624,793 shares. City Communications holds 7,279 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has 952 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 67,778 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,259 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,415 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Lc invested in 0.1% or 8,831 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 54,686 shares to 856,469 shares, valued at $133.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 125,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.67 million shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Adi Management Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 49,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. L & S reported 0.11% stake. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Whittier Trust holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nevada-based Navellier Associate has invested 0.06% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Amer International Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,813 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 657 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 12,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea Investment Corp, Korea-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Nine Masts Ltd invested in 0.07% or 1,761 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 14,903 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.11% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 22,580 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Wix.com Stock Rose 10.6% in March – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Reasons to Hold Wix.com (WIX) in Your Portfolio for Now – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Wix.com’s (WIX) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.