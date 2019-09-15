Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $5.63 Million as Share Value Rose; First Trust Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by $1.47 Million as Stock Value Declined

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 18,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 74,374 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, down from 92,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.79. About 376,579 shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 82,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325.09 million, up from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 2.03 million shares traded or 14.62% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces September 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This ETF Holds Companies With Heavy Insider Buying – MORT – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Outlook for Equity REIT Stocks Appears Bleak – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd holds 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) or 196 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 20,787 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Piedmont Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Carroll Associate Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,473 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 0% or 200 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 57 shares. Gotham Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 75,609 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 29,089 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 81,972 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 1.25% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Anchor Cap Lc invested in 0.63% or 215,389 shares. Whittier Company reported 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 25,708 shares to 31,561 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 93,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 34,208 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% or 88,234 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com owns 49,529 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 8,748 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management Lc. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 45,865 are owned by Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Company holds 1.35% or 31,864 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 492,463 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 0.08% or 49,875 shares. 4,289 are owned by Stephens Ar. Dalton Limited Liability Company stated it has 93,168 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. New York-based Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).