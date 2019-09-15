Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $135.97 Million as Stock Rose; Tegean Capital Management Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $4.08 Million as Stock Rose

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 88.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 13.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.81 million, down from 15.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REPORTS RESTATED EARNINGS FOR 2017, 2016; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 24/05/2018 – NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 22/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Rail Unit in $11 Billion Deal as Part of Slimming Strategy; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Will Seek to Dismiss SunEdison Suit; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS SOVEREIGN BALANCE SHEETS LOOK RISKY; 02/05/2018 – Goldman CEO pledges caution in consumer lending; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SECURITIES DIVISION CHIEFS TO LEAVE THE FIRM – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 28/03/2018 – Goldman hikes yuan exchange rate forecasts, cites U.S. trade ties; 06/04/2018 – ISS recommends against Goldman pay plan, worried on costs; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Earvin Johnson’s infrastructure partnership hires Goldman banker – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – However, according to Goldman Sachs, there is little evidence that there will be a recession soon; 16/05/2018 – Natgas demand outlook most attractive among fossil fuels – Goldman

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 260,182 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $392.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 313,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.