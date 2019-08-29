Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Us Bancorp De Has Lifted Its Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holding by $743,808 as Market Valuation Declined

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 3.55 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, down from 4.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 1.81 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ)

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 11,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 23,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 11,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 319,716 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT SYSTEMS SAYS “HAS HAD INITIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH ELLIOTT”; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT ISSUES RESPONSE ON ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Ops Committee to Be Formed to Evaluate Margin and Rev Growth Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ADVOCATING FOR CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM IN COMMVAULT, ALSO WITH MINIMUM PERCENTAGE OF FUTURE CASH FLOW FOR REPURCHASES AFTER 2018; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – CVLT NEW GOVERNANCE INITIATIVES RELATES TO PACT WITH ELLIOTT; 10/04/2018 – Commvault lnnovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Averages In Customer Support Satisfaction; 01/05/2018 – CVLT UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Announces New Governance Initiatives to Support Strategic Transformation Plan

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: CVLT,SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Software Stocks for Growth Investors to Snap Up in 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 21,436 shares. Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 24,970 shares. 19,001 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 709,336 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 16,007 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd invested in 0.01% or 114,775 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 132,094 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 9,303 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 34,077 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Ltd has 0.12% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 144,765 shares to 7.74 million shares, valued at $328.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 59,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Education Sp A D (NYSE:EDU).

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 540,221 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $54.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 875,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $187.99 million for 10.51 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Services Inc invested in 1.00M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp accumulated 250,902 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 78,486 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 17,140 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 4.52 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 312,660 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 33,057 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 247,664 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company has 174,948 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.32% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 499,830 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 1.68 million shares. Moreover, M&T Financial Bank has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 21,917 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorporation & owns 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2,581 shares. Wendell David Associate owns 0.06% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13,500 shares. Carroll Fin Associate holds 0% or 281 shares.