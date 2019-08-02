Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $33.81 Million; Share Price Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Raised by Welch & Forbes Llc

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 44,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 806,614 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25 million, up from 762,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 12.07M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 12.71 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.15M, down from 13.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 9.18M shares traded or 27.58% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise as Fed Talks Points to Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams rises on Q2 earnings beat, jump in distributable cash flow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20,693 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $274.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 118,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap World Investors stated it has 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 49,055 shares. Gam Ag owns 300,000 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 7,043 were accumulated by Synovus Corp. 12,061 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Legal And General Gp Plc holds 0.13% or 8.18M shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company accumulated 11,438 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 156,186 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 9,336 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Inc holds 0% or 1,380 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 45,368 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Essex Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 680 shares. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 100,005 shares. Regions Financial invested in 13,511 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 25,028 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $73.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,020 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harmonic +4.5% on Comcast license deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comcast Has a $45 Billion Cricket Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Hurt Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Analysts are Upgrading Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.15 million were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 0.61% or 44,894 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 1.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Intact Inv Management owns 0.39% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 271,800 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.08% or 43,418 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 31.10 million shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Company reported 0.49% stake. Winslow Asset Mgmt owns 317,565 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Whitnell owns 2,550 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 1.79 million shares. Scotia Cap Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Timessquare Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First In accumulated 25,820 shares. Goodnow Lc invested 0.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Beaumont Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,930 shares.