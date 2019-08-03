Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $223.67 Million; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Rose

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 868,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388.34M, down from 4.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,574 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $192.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 381,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,757 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has 780,000 shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. Wms Partners Ltd stated it has 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burney Company reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Intl Ltd Ca owns 3.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 117,422 shares. Peoples Serv Corp owns 41,086 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt accumulated 1.66% or 20,148 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co reported 364,093 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 77,897 shares stake. Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 76,858 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 11,179 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stack Fincl Management Incorporated invested in 7.34% or 519,314 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 13.70 million shares or 1.47% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 54,686 shares to 856,469 shares, valued at $133.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,476 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).