Steadfast Capital Management LP Decreased Lkq (LKQ) Holding By $33.45 Million; 3 Analysts Bullish Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 25.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.19M shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 3.55 million shares with $100.88 million value, down from 4.75 million last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $8.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 1.35 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses

Among 6 analysts covering Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack In The Box Inc has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is 2.27% above currents $85.72 stock price. Jack In The Box Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 9. Wedbush maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 9. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 20 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. See Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) latest ratings:

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better-Than-Expected Q3 Sends Jack in the Box Shares Over 13% Higher Thursday Morning – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Jack in the Box Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JACK) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rogers Communications, Jack Henry & Associates and Kansas City Southern – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack In The Box (JACK) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 835,784 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 116,444 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa. Vanguard Grp owns 2.32 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 6 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Co holds 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 5,053 shares. Jump Trading Lc stated it has 2,731 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Armistice Lc reported 120,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Mngmt holds 0.09% or 96,702 shares. Menta Cap Limited Com holds 0.39% or 11,068 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 966,603 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 16,393 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

The stock increased 1.71% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 435,347 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 25.6 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability has 1.26% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 552,537 shares. World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 26,500 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 9,168 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 178,200 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 100,527 shares. 21,018 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp holds 119,906 shares. Bell Bankshares invested in 0.07% or 9,234 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 120,154 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc owns 0.06% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13,500 shares. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 950 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council accumulated 53,100 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 60,077 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Corporation Sets Date for European Segment Investor Call – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Completes Divestiture of AeroVision International – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Announces European Management Succession – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.