Steadfast Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX); Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Market Valuation Declined While First Dallas Securities Lowered Its Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 20,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.15 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.27. About 185,232 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 47,084 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 2.98M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Five-Yr Agreement Includes Terms for Updated Work Rules, Improved Wages and Benefits; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 17/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: One dead after Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia; 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1B; 17/04/2018 – WHIO-TV: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 15,814 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pier Capital Limited Liability Co has 1.16% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Steadfast Capital Ltd Partnership reported 2.27M shares stake. Oppenheimer And Communications Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,348 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest Corporation holds 14,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc reported 657 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Company holds 515,324 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 21,466 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 36 shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability owns 239,988 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 25,920 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.04% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Aristeia Capital Ltd Co holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 80,800 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 661,212 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $287.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 54,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,469 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 24,475 shares to 50,260 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 20,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.

