Steadfast Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Csx (CSX); Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 102,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.53 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 2.78M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 94,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,810 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.61 million, up from 482,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,192 shares to 347,476 shares, valued at $36.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 58,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 32,710 shares to 32,319 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp Pfd Ser by 363,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,602 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

