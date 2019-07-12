Steadfast Capital Management LP Boosted Position in Netease (NTES) as Stock Rose; Allstate Has Decreased Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Price Rose

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 92,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,994 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61M, down from 339,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 4.18 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 118,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.79M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $261.27. About 149,047 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 164,290 shares to 382,542 shares, valued at $90.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 331,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.90 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.