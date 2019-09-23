Steadfast Capital Management LP Boosted Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $7.14 Million; As Idex (IEX) Market Valuation Rose, Hahn Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.34 Billion

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 324,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 7.04 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.41 million, up from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 17.65 million shares traded or 119.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corporation (IEX) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 57,344 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.87 billion, down from 65,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $164.34. About 1.87 million shares traded or 144.03% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 51,462 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd holds 1,212 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 21 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Rhumbline Advisers has 214,812 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Korea reported 52,551 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 484,732 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 3,789 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 16,248 shares. Barbara Oil Company has invested 1.42% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Neuberger Berman Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 251,124 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 222,513 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 281,220 shares. Fred Alger Management, a New York-based fund reported 92 shares. 1,963 were accumulated by Diversified.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 28.14 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “IEX Exchange to Exit Listings Business – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019. Also Ft.com published the news titled: “IEX suffers blow as it shuts down listings business – Financial Times” on September 23, 2019. Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “‘Flash Boys’ exchange is expanding, now wants to save corporations fleeced by speed traders – CNBC” with publication date: September 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 497,085 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $210.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Citi Upgrades PG&E Corporation (PCG) to Neutral on Game Changing Subro Settlement – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.