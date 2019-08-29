Steadfast Capital Management LP Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding by $223.67 Million as Stock Rose; Tikvah Management Lifted Faro Technologies (FARO) Stake by $2.84 Million

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 39,921 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 11.25 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR

