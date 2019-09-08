State Treasurer State Of Michigan Upped Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $10.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 29,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 346,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.67M, down from 376,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.8. About 2.56 million shares traded or 165.84% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,100 shares to 649,734 shares, valued at $34.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 265,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,233 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 597 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 125,189 are owned by Tobam. Trexquant Inv Lp invested 0.5% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Principal Finance Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Goelzer Mgmt has 10,889 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,466 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moors Cabot Inc holds 1,944 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 48,952 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.12% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1.05M shares. The Florida-based Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Monetta Svcs Inc holds 1,700 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Co reported 0.2% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Rampart Invest Management reported 9,662 shares stake. Wright Investors Serv stated it has 1,734 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $314.05 million for 24.01 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,000 shares to 57,811 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 44,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 649,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Elec Inds (NYSE:HE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 48,065 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3.14M shares. Stifel Financial holds 50,841 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Johnson Gru has 663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 71,203 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 92 shares. Verition Fund Llc holds 0.05% or 8,597 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company accumulated 11,321 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zuckerman Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 2.87% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,672 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,977 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 987,534 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 30,416 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 5,184 shares. James Investment Research reported 0.98% stake.