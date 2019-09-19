State Treasurer State Of Michigan Upped Its Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Share Price Declined; As Crown Castle Intl Com (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Argent Trust Company Has Lowered by $355,160 Its Stake

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 66.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 54,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 136,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 82,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 2.13 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp Com (CCI) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 13,263 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 15,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.27. About 1.13M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 8,100 shares to 39,400 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,042 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 282 shares to 7,727 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Etn Shiller Cape Etn (CAPE) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

