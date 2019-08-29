State Treasurer State Of Michigan Upped Its Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Shares Rose; As Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) Share Price Declined, Cohen & Steers Has Upped Stake

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) by 43.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 40,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 133,856 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 93,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $688.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 1.21M shares traded or 34.06% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 1,500 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 126,936 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.74M, up from 125,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $294.49. About 4.92M shares traded or 165.12% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 228,000 shares to 94,500 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 123,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "A Foolish Take: How Procrastination Can Cost You $83,000 – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc 6.20 Pfd. A by 20,431 shares to 59,236 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 97,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,899 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT).

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4.