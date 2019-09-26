State Treasurer State Of Michigan Upped Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Position by $45.00 Million; Shares Declined; Decatur Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $320,229 as Market Valuation Rose

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 33.11 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302.27 million, up from 28.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 8.73 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 1,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 68,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.24 million, down from 69,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $228.1. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 7,600 shares to 37,248 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,543 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 43,310 shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Legacy Cap Prns accumulated 38,900 shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 748,999 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,237 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 3,784 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Old National Fincl Bank In holds 0.03% or 74,813 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Next Inc reported 38,721 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt stated it has 7,500 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 193,917 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1.70M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. West Family Investments has invested 2.57% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C. The insider Fallon Katherine Beirne bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936. KEYES KEVIN had bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89M on Monday, May 6.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pressure Remains On Annaly – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How We Saw Annaly Capital’s Call Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital Would Like To Offer You A Preferred Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management: Take A Look At The New Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Chopped: How The REIT Forum Predicted Annaly’s Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline accumulated 7,605 shares. Saturna Cap stated it has 10,178 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.73% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wealthcare Cap Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 125 shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 7,639 shares. Cap World has 2.86% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 58.72M shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation accumulated 2,591 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 33,623 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Company owns 1.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 29,492 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 1,237 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Exchange Mngmt Inc invested in 27,903 shares. Stillwater Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 1,524 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Qvt Lp invested in 29,826 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Dodge & Cox owns 53,570 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.