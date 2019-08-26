State Treasurer State Of Michigan Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Position By $434,200; Attunity LTD (ATTU)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 2,600 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 208,312 shares with $34.83 million value, down from 210,912 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $113.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $161.26. About 101,255 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC

Attunity LTD (ATTU) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 43 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 47 sold and reduced stakes in Attunity LTD. The active investment managers in our database now own: 10.79 million shares, up from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Attunity LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 15 Increased: 9 New Position: 34.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 69,100 shares to 344,513 valued at $85.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) stake by 10,416 shares and now owns 32,961 shares. Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.59 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 13.39% above currents $161.26 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $20600 target. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Limited reported 945 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 61,438 shares. Moreover, First Commonwealth Corp Pa has 0.2% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,877 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Management Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs has 962,277 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 0.27% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sns Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,682 shares. Omers Administration holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 936,128 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 101,635 shares. Johnson Group invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 910,919 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. North Amer Mgmt reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Washington Tru has 15,773 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 0.24% or 43,334 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 24, 2019

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Paulson's 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby's (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com" on August 14, 2019

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells big data management software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $514.40 million. The firm offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for big data environments. It has a 86.74 P/E ratio. It also provides Attunity Managed File Transfer, a file transfer management solution to secure and automate business-to-business information exchanges over standard Internet connections; Attunity RepliWeb for EFR, a file system and storage replication solution for wide area network infrastructures, as well as an ARA and Web deployment solution for Windows, UNIX, Linux, and Web infrastructures; and Attunity CloudBeam, a fully-managed data transfer software as a service platform to move data to, from, and between on-premises and cloud environments.

It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.