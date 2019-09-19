State Treasurer State Of Michigan Trimmed Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Position By $342,000; John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) Has 1.24 Sentiment

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 21 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 17 reduced and sold their positions in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.33 million shares, down from 3.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 13 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) stake by 17.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 3,800 shares as Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)’s stock rose 0.22%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 18,400 shares with $1.67 million value, down from 22,200 last quarter. Medidata Solutions Inc now has $5.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.8. About 178,004 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 2.20 million shares to 26.48 million valued at $445.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Air Prods Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 64,400 shares and now owns 127,702 shares. Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Capital Management Lc invested in 1.04 million shares. Northern owns 929,762 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Co has 0.04% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Mason Street Ltd Liability Company accumulated 33,186 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.55% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 55,608 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp reported 78,796 shares stake. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,458 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sarasin And Prns Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 42,220 shares. Fosun Intl stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Ashford Cap Mngmt Inc reported 200,776 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 67,050 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 106,737 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 218,306 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 25,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $976.27 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. It has a 7.39 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.14% of its portfolio in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund for 301,982 shares. Mathes Company Inc. owns 10,625 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services has 0.13% invested in the company for 11,300 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 64,534 shares.