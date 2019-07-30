State Treasurer State Of Michigan Trimmed Its Teleflex (TFX) Stake by $966,400; Share Price Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Decatur Capital Management Cut Its Holding

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 16,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $350.76. About 316,401 shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22M, down from 15,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech Mgmt Com invested in 0.8% or 9,300 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 993 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc has 3,623 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 45,409 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 16,505 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 42,420 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 64 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 61,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,850 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 800 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 308 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech owns 9,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Select Equity Gru LP stated it has 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Atlanta Mngmt L L C owns 3.48% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 2.40 million shares. Rothschild And Asset Us, New York-based fund reported 74,071 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 493,500 shares to 863,767 shares, valued at $46.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $119.54M for 33.86 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 37,866 shares to 88,591 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

