State Treasurer State Of Michigan Trimmed Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holding; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -0.43% below currents $99.76 stock price. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of MMC in report on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform” rating. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. See Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $98.0000 102.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $95 Downgrade

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stake by 16.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 5,900 shares as Garmin Ltd (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 29,062 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 34,962 last quarter. Garmin Ltd now has $16.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 677,829 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.51 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 34.45 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.76. About 816,332 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co owns 1.72M shares. 46,488 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc. Principal Group Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 981,071 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 3.20 million shares. 544,623 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 194,916 shares. Bp Plc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bonness has 1.61% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). M&R Capital Mngmt Inc reported 145 shares. Caxton Associate L P holds 0.04% or 3,447 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 2.32M are held by Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,217 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hm Payson Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh Pilots Blockchain-Powered Insurance Placement – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan. UK Regulatory Announcement: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh Reveals Inaugural Class of Cyber Catalyst Designated Solutions – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kim Marsh Joins Mercer’s Dallas Office as Principal, Health – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy That Arenâ€™t Microsoft – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Garmin® receives top NMEA® honors: 2019 Manufacturer of the Year – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Garmin ‘leverages power of Disney’ for new Captain America, Captain Marvel watches – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin’s Growth Is Still a Long Way From the Finish Line – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Technipfmc Plc stake by 36,600 shares to 100,800 valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 21,200 shares and now owns 359,334 shares. Levi Strauss Co New was raised too.