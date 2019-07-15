State Treasurer State Of Michigan Stake in Cintas (CTAS) Has Upped by $4.57 Million; Pdt Partners Has Decreased Its Lendingtree New (TREE) Stake by $3.96 Million; Stock Rose

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,367 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26 million, up from 161,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $241.35. About 44,566 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 11,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,510 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, down from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $429.06. About 8,632 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 4 shares. Randolph Commerce stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 139,107 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp reported 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Waratah Cap Ltd invested in 115,783 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 38,700 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 4,803 shares. Private Na reported 5,345 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2,588 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 10,467 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 90 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Veritable LP owns 3,715 shares. Cwm Limited Com holds 192 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. 1,740 Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares with value of $351,106 were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,500 shares to 677,656 shares, valued at $42.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,842 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Has UniFirst Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself? – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTAS – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 21, 2019 : NKE, CTAS, SCHL, CAL, RTW, DLNG, WYY, NVCN – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cintas (CTAS) Beats Q3 Earnings, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Purchase Cintas Corporation At $160, Earn 129.3% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ALK submits registration application for tree SLIT-tablet in Canada – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “YSS Corp. Announces Receipt of Cannabis Retail License for Additional Calgary Location – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Bed Bath & Beyond Is Still a Value Trap – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Offers Oliveda Products Worth $1,000 for Oliveda Shareholder – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 217,762 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 1,311 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 5,344 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Co owns 7,242 shares. Bartlett Ltd Com has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Hsbc Plc reported 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 4,896 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 1,500 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited owns 400,770 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,957 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 16,178 shares to 77,338 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 161,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Workiva Inc.