State Treasurer State Of Michigan Stake in Baidu (BIDU) Has Trimmed by $946,280 as Stock Price Declined; Edge Wealth Management Has Boosted Raytheon Company (RTN) Position by $4.92 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 225.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 27,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,217 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 12,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.66B market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $8.44 during the last trading session, reaching $192.63. About 3.17 million shares traded or 50.72% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 9,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $114.47. About 2.08M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 68.14 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,500 shares to 126,936 shares, valued at $30.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 135,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 12,911 shares to 103,351 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO) by 250,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network accumulated 6,592 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,027 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt Inc owns 33,015 shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management holds 6,373 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 468,231 shares. Advisors Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Essex Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.57% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 58,282 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.97% or 97,597 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 21,046 shares. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). National Asset Mngmt invested in 7,703 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,912 shares. Field Main Savings Bank accumulated 50 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Investec Asset North America holds 0.24% or 14,166 shares.