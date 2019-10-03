State Treasurer State Of Michigan Raised Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $1.75 Million as Stock Declined; Hasbro (HAS) Valuation Rose While Quantbot Technologies LP Trimmed Holding

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 1,229 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129,000, down from 4,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $114.78. About 79,162 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Takes a Hit With the Collapse of Customer Toys `R’ Us; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: NEW BLACK PANTHER ITEMS COMING FOR HOLIDAYS; 15/03/2018 – HASBRO SAYS EXPECTS PENDING LIQUIDATION AND CLOSURE OF TOYS “R” US STORES TO BE DISRUPTIVE TO ITS BUSINESS IN NEAR TERM, MOST NOTABLY DURING 2018; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 66.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 54,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 136,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 82,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 723,207 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.02% or 9,155 shares. First Tru LP reported 118,716 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Proshare Advsr Lc owns 83,043 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 4,339 shares. Saturna has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Kempen Nv reported 0% stake. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Connor Clark Lunn Investment holds 0% or 3,425 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc reported 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.09% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Architects stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,908 are held by Albert D Mason. Bb&T has 12,185 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc reported 172,030 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spon Adr by 46,656 shares to 57,445 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 9,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.37M for 13.10 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 35,713 shares. Hills State Bank holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 183,898 shares. Cwm Limited invested in 2,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Finance Consulate has invested 0.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.04% or 162,939 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Com has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gateway Advisers Limited Com holds 23,674 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada reported 3,218 shares. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation holds 19,417 shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Davenport Company Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 211,637 shares. 464,172 are held by Mariner Ltd Liability. Moreover, Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 47,409 shares. 6,300 are held by Cullinan Associate Inc.