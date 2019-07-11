State Treasurer State Of Michigan Raised Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding by $1.56 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $54.64 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 426,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 688,376 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.11M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 987,795 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,668 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, up from 133,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $178.76. About 766,560 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of stated it has 2.17M shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc invested in 8,951 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management reported 0.46% stake. 103,300 are held by Cap Limited Ca. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 126,642 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. City reported 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 209 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 17,394 were reported by Hilltop. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Synovus Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,550 shares. 20 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Limited Liability. Linscomb Williams invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). London Company Of Virginia accumulated 1.62M shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares to 941,060 shares, valued at $118.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 2,162 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,200 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 0.36% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 2,300 shares. Earnest Prns Lc invested in 111 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na accumulated 1,908 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs Inc owns 3,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 4,850 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 1.37M shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 161 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd owns 56,708 shares. 955,300 were accumulated by Orbimed Advisors Ltd Co. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Tuttle Tactical owns 0.1% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 2,627 shares. Fiduciary invested in 1,133 shares. 40,382 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 80,635 shares to 861,599 shares, valued at $173.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 958,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,389 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $50.32 million activity. Another trade for 4,215 shares valued at $759,367 was sold by Silva Paul M. $780,598 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 111,431 shares. Parini Michael had sold 2,125 shares worth $396,759. 18,309 shares were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A, worth $3.41 million on Monday, February 4.