State Treasurer State Of Michigan Raised Its Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Share Value Declined; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding Lifted by Alpine Associates Management Inc

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 488.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 249,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 300,384 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.63M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $269.9. About 534,329 shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 66.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 54,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 136,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 82,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.07% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 30,351 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 218,235 shares. 6,680 are held by Amalgamated National Bank. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd owns 2,531 shares. Artisan Partners Lp accumulated 0.17% or 329,738 shares. Asset Management holds 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 5,421 shares. Dana Inc has invested 0.55% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 1,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Contravisory Investment Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,291 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.07% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 121,400 shares. Thomas White stated it has 1,350 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp has 1,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 119,500 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $114.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bares Capital has 7.75% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zacks Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 358,751 shares. 16,064 are owned by Everence Capital Management. Ameriprise Inc holds 387,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Central Financial Bank & Communications has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 332 shares. Stonebridge Management stated it has 44,780 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 44,488 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 526,458 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 267,950 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The invested 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amica Mutual holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16,317 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 191,055 shares.