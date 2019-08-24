State Treasurer State Of Michigan Raised Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $3.19 Million; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Value Rose While Ghost Tree Capital Decreased Its Holding

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 251,631 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 60,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 119,048 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, up from 58,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MRTX, STMP, MIC – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mirati: Lead Candidate Shows Superiority Over Opdivo In NSCLC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mirati up 11% premarket on AMG 510 data – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DISH, MRTX, RMBS – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mirati Therapeutics Appoints Jenny Gizzi As Vice President, Human Resources – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $144.58 million activity. $6.37M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC on Tuesday, July 23. Another trade for 275,000 shares valued at $18.98 million was sold by Braslyn Ltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp owns 223,630 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 4.61 million shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 305,829 shares. Daiwa Securities invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 35,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.03% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 0.05% or 19,070 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 53,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 371,703 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 445,151 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership reported 9,305 shares. Opaleye Mngmt owns 105,000 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,866 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 150,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Curncyshs Swiss Fran by 36,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pension Serv stated it has 483,653 shares. Maverick Cap invested 2.74% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Advisory Svcs Network has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 171,841 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gsa Llp holds 0.31% or 57,586 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited holds 1.44% or 1.01 million shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tekla Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 8,768 shares. Rhenman And Asset Mgmt Ab holds 1.24% or 200,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 43,732 shares. Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 83,665 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,700 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.