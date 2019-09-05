State Treasurer State Of Michigan Raised Its Holding in Cdk Global (CDK) as Market Valuation Declined; Eventide Asset Management Has Raised Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $24.21 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 267.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 122,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, up from 45,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 731,378 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 66.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.53M, up from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $6.86 during the last trading session, reaching $375.66. About 267,192 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 121,600 shares to 134,000 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Cap Management Lc has 2,363 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 87 were reported by Huntington Commercial Bank. Waratah Cap Advsr Limited holds 4.55% or 126,121 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 73,651 shares. Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Co Delaware has 1,005 shares. Mai Capital accumulated 6,839 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 0.69% or 49,657 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Llc reported 1.42% stake. 9,200 are owned by Andra Ap. 2,119 were accumulated by Advisor Prtnrs Lc. Tiaa Cref Limited reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Washington Tru Comml Bank owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

