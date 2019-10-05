State Treasurer State Of Michigan Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 11,969 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 9,794 shares with $751,000 value, down from 21,763 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $288.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 66.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan acquired 54,536 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 136,972 shares with $4.46M value, up from 82,436 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.22B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) stake by 5,100 shares to 25,340 valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) stake by 11,200 shares and now owns 50,700 shares. Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -0.88% below currents $31.78 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Diversified Strategies Ltd Co reported 4.83% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cibc Markets reported 119,526 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Taylor Frigon stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Meyer Handelman owns 7,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Azimuth Capital Management Lc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advisors Preferred Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 787 shares. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Limited reported 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fayerweather Charles holds 9,460 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp accumulated 7.65M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 303,799 shares. Old National Bank In invested 0.34% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Archford Cap Strategies Lc invested 0.61% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.20’s average target is 17.73% above currents $68.97 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, October 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Limited Company has invested 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). California-based Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Windsor Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 1.09% stake. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 347.64 million shares or 1% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oxbow Limited Liability invested 1.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Assets Management Limited Liability Company owns 20,000 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust has invested 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Proshare Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 1.91 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank stated it has 1.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sather has invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Community Natl Bank Of Raymore invested in 31,146 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation reported 658,069 shares stake.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.