State Treasurer State Of Michigan Position in Fiserv (FISV) Lowered by $11.02 Million; Conning Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $471,409; Stock Price Declined

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 125,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.98 million, down from 487,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 1.47 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Conning Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 10,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,741 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 121,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 7.21 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 160,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 28.95 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com owns 6,344 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 8,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westfield Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 1.60 million were reported by Hitchwood Capital Management L P. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Investment Svcs holds 18,071 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc accumulated 15,618 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 144,100 are owned by Korea Investment Corporation. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The reported 395,318 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial owns 179,428 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cadence State Bank Na reported 10,195 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 186,831 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Parsons Ri reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carlson Capital Management owns 2,560 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 14,611 shares to 672,048 shares, valued at $46.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (Prn) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 42,010 shares. 320,345 were accumulated by Lpl Llc. Stadion Money Mngmt Llc accumulated 16,379 shares. Piedmont Investment stated it has 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ranger Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 405 shares. International Gp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 572,976 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 6,387 shares. Energ Opportunities Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 53,411 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 0.04% or 6,501 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gabalex Capital Management Limited Co owns 1.26% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 100,000 shares.