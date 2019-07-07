State Treasurer State Of Michigan Lifted Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position; Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Shorts Raised By 19.35%

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 194.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan acquired 347,900 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 4.18%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 527,123 shares with $36.09M value, up from 179,223 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $40.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 2.19M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) had an increase of 19.35% in short interest. SGYP’s SI was 22.00M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.35% from 18.43 million shares previously. With 4.87M avg volume, 5 days are for Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP)’s short sellers to cover SGYP’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.29% or $0.0046 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0585. About 10.73 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SGYP News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of the Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc; 31/03/2018 – Synergy Pharma Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 10/05/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $36.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGYP); 07/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Synergy Pharmaceuticals Investors of the April 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Alerts them to the Expanded Class Period; 10/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SGYP) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – SYNERGY CONDUCTING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC BUSINESS DEV OPTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Synergy Pharmaceuticals Investors of the April 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Alerts them to the Ex; 25/04/2018 – Pictet Asset Management Exits Position in Synergy Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Synergy Pharma

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Why Emerson Electric Stock Fell 15.1% in May – Fox Business” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 17,525 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 1,780 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Division invested in 37,421 shares. 484 were reported by Sage Financial Grp Inc Inc. 61,524 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman Com. Bridges Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Charter Tru holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 73,252 shares. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,825 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership invested in 10,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.29% or 527,123 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp stated it has 194,993 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Keating Counselors Inc reported 0.74% stake. Grassi Invest Mngmt invested in 0.92% or 91,170 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 41,545 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 68,500 shares to 35,368 valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 5,600 shares and now owns 787,803 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 232,928 shares or 99.33% less from 34.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) for 24,000 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) for 228 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 16,074 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) for 140,126 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny owns 2,500 shares.