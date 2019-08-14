State Treasurer State Of Michigan Lifted By $31.66 Million Its Stryker (SYK) Position; Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Dexcom (DXCM) Position

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 61.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan acquired 160,700 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 12.36%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 421,596 shares with $83.27 million value, up from 260,896 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $80.25B valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $214.51. About 227,364 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 70.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 33,649 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 14,041 shares with $1.67 million value, down from 47,690 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $14.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $154.07. About 206,686 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd has invested 0.19% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Mcmillion Mgmt reported 1,472 shares. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 0.38% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 2,285 shares. Town And Country Fincl Bank And Com Dba First Bankers Com holds 0.28% or 2,947 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs And Ca holds 0.08% or 2,400 shares. Hilltop Holdings accumulated 1,432 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.24% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). L And S Advisors stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Utah Retirement holds 64,484 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Company Dc holds 171,339 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Comm National Bank accumulated 38,969 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Roundview Cap Ltd invested 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 73,700 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity. Doliveux Roch had bought 43 shares worth $8,117.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stryker reboots commercial organization – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Stryker Corporation’s (NYSE:SYK) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stryker Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Q2 earnings up 6%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 129,900 shares to 762,128 valued at $146.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 80,635 shares and now owns 861,599 shares. Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation had 24 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $19500 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24000 target in Friday, July 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SYK in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 46,605 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Il reported 1.65% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Blair William Il holds 1.01M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Moreover, Asset One has 0.03% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 53,795 shares. The Minnesota-based Accredited Invsts Inc has invested 0.06% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 110,329 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pdts Limited Liability Com reported 136,900 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). State Street holds 1.93M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs owns 403,458 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.08M are held by Mackenzie Fin Corporation. Qs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Comml Bank has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). M&T State Bank Corp owns 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 12,394 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 259,333 shares to 1.17M valued at $29.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) stake by 47,482 shares and now owns 325,652 shares. Upland Software was raised too.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DexCom (DXCM) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DexCom Q2 top line up 39%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for DexCom’s (DXCM) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dexcom: An Interested Bet On CGM Dominance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DexCom (DXCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dexcom has $19000 highest and $125 lowest target. $166.82’s average target is 8.28% above currents $154.07 stock price. Dexcom had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $16000 target. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $167 target in Friday, February 22 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19000 target in Thursday, August 1 report.