State Treasurer State Of Michigan Lifted By $31.46 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Covered By 1 Bulls

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 81.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan acquired 593,600 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.32 million shares with $71.13 million value, up from 730,760 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $193.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 10.25 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle

Among 2 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pure Storage had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co upgraded Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) on Monday, April 8 to "Outperform" rating.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 11,300 shares to 247,842 valued at $9.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 8,500 shares and now owns 1.65 million shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated holds 101,873 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 6,183 were reported by Cumberland. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 6,183 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0.41% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Metropolitan Life Co, New York-based fund reported 56,322 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 329,733 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.03% or 2,114 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Ltd owns 17,890 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Professional Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.84% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 124,913 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 527,860 shares. 19,025 were accumulated by Accredited Invsts. Van Eck Associates owns 88,056 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 4,410 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Oracle had 46 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.98 billion. The firm delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps clients scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their clients and partners.