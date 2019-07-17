State Treasurer State Of Michigan Lifted By $2.18 Million Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position; Highline Capital Management Boosted Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding By $37.10 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 7.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan acquired 22,900 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 7.79%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 311,653 shares with $29.61 million value, up from 288,753 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $23.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 877,147 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal

Highline Capital Management Llc increased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) stake by 250.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc acquired 311,723 shares as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)'s stock declined 11.54%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 436,000 shares with $51.97 million value, up from 124,277 last quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc now has $11.36B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 699,892 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Share Price Is Up 612% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, FDP, ZBRA – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Sarepta Therapeutics Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics: Judgement Day Cometh – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta Soars As Pfizer’s DMD Prospects Languish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Voyager Therapeutics Inc stake by 695,900 shares to 588,797 valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Regenxbio Inc stake by 378,007 shares and now owns 180,605 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,988 are held by New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Company. Schroder Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Polar Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 229,365 shares or 0.25% of the stock. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Charles Schwab stated it has 281,477 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 214,446 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 164,305 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 4.19 million shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap LP has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 399 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.04% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Tekla Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.72% or 147,847 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 32 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $267 target in Friday, March 8 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $24.19 million activity. The insider Howton David T sold 30,000 shares worth $4.20 million. Mahatme Sandesh also sold $9.43M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday, February 7. 15,000 shares were sold by Cumbo Alexander, worth $2.10 million.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 7,300 shares to 253,148 valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 322,600 shares and now owns 106,788 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. Todd Paul M sold $979,687 worth of stock or 10,739 shares. $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8. The insider GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold 11,273 shares worth $1.03 million. Shares for $209,548 were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K. 47,812 shares valued at $4.36M were sold by WOODS M TROY on Friday, February 8.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services had 7 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 17 to “Buy”.