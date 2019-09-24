State Treasurer State Of Michigan Lifted Air Prods Chems (APD) Holding; Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NQP) Sentiment Is 1.14

Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NQP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 16 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 14 cut down and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 6.25 million shares, up from 5.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Air Prods Chems Inc (APD) stake by 101.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan acquired 64,400 shares as Air Prods Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 127,702 shares with $28.91 million value, up from 63,302 last quarter. Air Prods Chems Inc now has $48.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $220.46. About 547,713 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 41,567 shares traded. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $521.12 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 15.47 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund for 2.32 million shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 284,930 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc has 0.59% invested in the company for 33,281 shares. The Texas-based Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.29% in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 62,349 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.74% above currents $220.46 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of APD in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 12. HSBC downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $21500 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 13,200 shares to 65,738 valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) stake by 3,300 shares and now owns 16,300 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 361,351 shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 9,609 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Twin Capital Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 9,287 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 14,700 were reported by Cap Fund Management Sa. Gamco Et Al reported 18,109 shares. Page Arthur B has 0.35% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,875 shares. Nordea Management stated it has 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited reported 0.63% stake. Chesley Taft Associate Limited holds 1.17% or 66,033 shares in its portfolio. 18,090 are held by Security Natl. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 56,881 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation has 650 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. Ghasemi Seifi had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.54 million.